YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Kemp Sterner, a World War II veteran and tank commander, was surrounded by friends and loved ones to celebrate a milestone birthday on Sunday.
Sterner was thankful to those who showed up to celebrate and looks forward to next year. He says just keep moving and you, too, can live a long life.
Photojournalist Nick Dampman shared a piece of Sterner’s big day. Watch the story in the player above.