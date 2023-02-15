MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County jury has found Eric Joseph Wilson guilty in a fatal 2020 shooting after a two-day trial.

According to the Mifflin County District Attorney’s office, police responded to an apartment in Lewistown on November 13, 2020, after the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The District Attorney’s office says Wilson was convicted of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. he was acquitted of one count of aggravated assault.

Wilson was remanded to the Mifflin County Correctional Facility and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Mifflin County District Attorney Christopher Torquato prosecuted the case and Judge Aaron Gingrich presided.

Forensic pathologist Samuel D. Land, M.D. of Allentown, and Detective Mary Woods of

the Lewistown Police Department testified during the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2023.