MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown are asking residents in the area of the 100 block of Main Street in Mifflin County to shelter in place.

According to a tweet from Troopers Fox and Rhymestine, police are asking that residents in the area of the 100 block of Main Street in Menno Township in Mifflin County shelter in place, as there will be a heavy police presence in the area due to a police incident involving an armed individual.

According to an updated tweet from the Troopers, the incident involves a crash where a man brandished a handgun before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

All lanes have been closed in both directions due to the crash on PA 655. The lanes are closed between Sharpsburg Road and Waynesburg Road, according to 511 PA.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as we receive them.