MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A large milk truck has crashed into the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County after an accident with a tractor-trailer, according to the Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The crash occurred around 9:52 a.m. on US 22 eastbound between Exit Pennsylvania 325 East (Mountain Road) and Exit Front Street/Fishing Creek/Rockville. A PennDOT spokesperson says a tractor-trailer cab hauling a milk tanker crashed and the tanker went into the river, split open and spilled milk.

Images shared from Dauphin-Middle Paxton Twp. Fire Company shows the trailer in the river.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT states the road has fully reopened after being closed and later shifted to a single lane closure.