WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While no one hit the Mega Millions jackpot, a million-dollar ticket was sold right here in Pennsylvania, the Pa. Lottery confirmed.

The ticket matched all five white balls, but not the yellow Mega Ball during the Friday, April 7 drawing.

April 7 Winning Numbers

Winning Numbers: 12 32 49 51 66

Megaball: 21

Megaplier: 02

The winning ticket was sold at The Greensburg Newsstand in Greensburg. The store will get a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the April 7 Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to a $441 million annuity value, or $238.8 million cash. The next Mega Millions® drawing will be held Tuesday, April 11.

