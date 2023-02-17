(WTAJ) — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in central Pennsylvania, the Pa. Lottery announced after Saturday’s drawing.

The drawing took place Feb. 11 and all five numbers, without the Powerball, matched one lucky buyer’s ticket. the ticket was sold at Bald Eagle Truck Stop, right off Route 220 in McElhattan. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Here are the winning numbers from Saturday, Feb. 11:

Winning Numbers: 10 23 30 54 65

Powerball: 11

Power Play: 04

More than 25,100 other Pa. Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 6,800 purchased with Power Play and more than 2,900 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players should check every ticket, every time.