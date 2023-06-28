HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Hundreds of thousands of motorists are expected to hit the Pennsylvania Turnpike this summer, especially for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

The PA Turnpike Commission said they predict there will be over 5.9 million motorists during the Independence Day holiday, which starts on Friday, June 30. This is 300,000 more motorists on the Turnpike this year, than there was last year.

Below is the PA Turnpike Commission’s prediction for the number of travelers during the 10-day period:

Friday, June 30 — 750,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 1 — 590,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 2 — 510,000 vehicles

Monday, July 3 — 540,000 vehicles

Tuesday, July 4 — 390,000 vehicles

Wednesday, July 5 — 670,000 vehicles

Thursday, July 6 — 660,000 vehicles

Friday, July 7 — 710,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 8 — 570,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 9 — 540,000 vehicles

Construction work will also be suspended so all lanes will be open in each direction starting at 5 a.m. on Friday and will stay that way until 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 9

To ensure that motorists get to their destinations safely and to make sure the laws of the road are being followed, the PA Turnpike will deploy additional patrols and safety teams.

For tips on traveling the PA Turnpike can be found online at their website.