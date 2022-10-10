PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore.

Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made the discovery around 12:45 this afternoon.

The group said they were in the area working on two different missing person cases.

“Missing person cases for 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing out of Shaler Township, and 78-year-old Bunny Lee, who disappeared in 2013,” one of the divers said.

Police aren’t sure how long the car has been in the river and details are limited.

As of 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim in the car as 54-year-old Tod Diminno of Harmony Borough, Butler County.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Zelienople Police Department said he was reported missing on September 30 and was last seen on September 28.