The petition has garnered the attention of Pennsylvania lawmakers in the State Senate

Pa. (WTAJ) — A petition for a “Purple Alert System” in Pennsylvania after a teen with special needs went missing was started — and it has the backing of a lawmaker in the State Senate.

On Friday, Jan. 5, 17-year-old Kayla Durler, a student with Down Syndrome, was reported missing by Allegheny County Police. She was seen getting off a bus in downtown Pittsburgh.

Fortunately, Kayla was found safe the next day in downtown Pittsburgh and was able to be evaluated by medical staff. However, Kayla’s disappearance for more than 24 hours prompted a lot of concern about children with disabilities.

A petition was started online by Rachel Romano to implement a “Purple Alert System” in Pennsylvania. It has more than 3,000 signatures in less than four days. According to the change.org petition, the system would be similar to the Amber Alerts that we’re familiar with. The Purple Alert would highlight that the child has disabilities.

“By implementing this change, we can ensure that all children receive equal protection under the law regardless of their abilities or circumstances,” Romano wrote in the petition.

Similar changes and alerts have been implemented in other states as well.

In an update, Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Fontana released a memo to other lawmakers Monday afternoon, Jan. 8, in support of legislation to make this change and for the “Purple Alert System” to make its way into Pa. law.

The memo is currently being circulated in the State Senate, their official website shows.