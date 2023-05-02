UPDATE: Chloe Stein was located and is safe.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Westmoreland County have issued a missing endangered person advisory.

Chloe Elizabeth Stein, 23, is described as 5’06” and 130 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red Sonic work shirt, black pants with white stripes, black crocs or sneakers, and carrying a red Coach wristlet.

Stein was last seen in Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County on Monday, May 1 at 10:35 p.m. Police believe that she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg Station at 724 – 832 – 3288.