WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A missing Pennsylvania woman was found dead in Westmoreland County, the District Attorney said.

The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau is investigating after a body was found in St. Clair Township.

The DA said a local woman was reported missing earlier this week and her body was found on Thursday, Dec. 14, in the township.

Details are limited at this time as county detectives continue to investigate.