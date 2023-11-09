WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a beautiful day in this Pennsylvania neighborhood and you could own a part of it as Mister Rogers’ former summer retreat is on the market.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home, sitting on 42+ wooded acres just off of Fred Rogers Drive, is up for grabs for $2.95 million — did we mention there’s an inground pool?!

Howard Hanna Realty secured the listing and said the property, known as “The Evergreens,” is the former retreat for Fred Rogers. While it has been updated, they said the original charm has been “lovingly preserved.”

The home has a large crystal blue inground pool, hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, and a second building with five bedrooms and four baths.

Photo: Kelly Cheponis & Geoff Smathers of Howard Hanna Real Estate

The Mister Rogers show was a staple for PBS and many children over the years. It ran from 1968 to 2001. Fred’s life also spawned a biopic starring Tom Hanks as our favorite neighbor.