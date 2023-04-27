(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has not only fined three casinos, but they have permanently banned three people for leaving a total of six children unattended so they could gamble.

In addition to $147,500 in fines being issued the board acted on petitions and banned three adults from every casino in the Commonwealth.

One man was banned after leaving three children, ages 3, 8, and 10 years old, unattended in a vehicle in the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino parking lot while he wagered at the sportsbook

A woman was banned after leaving two children, ages 2 and 5 years old, unattended in the food court at Valley Forge Casino Resort in order to wager at the sportsbook, and later once again left the children unattended in a vehicle in the casino’s parking lot but was approached by security before she was able to gamble

Another woman was banned after leaving her 13-year-old child unattended in a vehicle at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course while she cashed a check and gambled on slot machines.

The PA Gaming Control Board reports that since the start of 2022 through March 2023 it has identified 344 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 568 minors.

As for those fines here’s what the control board said:

Mount Airy #1, LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County was fined $120,000 for failure to timely submit internal audit plans, a stipulation of its Statement of Conditions for licensure;

Downs Racing, L.P., operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania casino in Luzerne County received a fine of $20,000 for two incidents in which supervisory employees worked without the proper Board-issued permit; and,

Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, a $7,500 fine for not properly notifying its security and surveillance staff along with law enforcement about an alleged cheating incident at a table game involving marked cards.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling, you can find help and tips by clicking here to visit helpguide.org.