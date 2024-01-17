HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities are now eligible, for the first time, for the Pa. Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) is encouraging everyone who is newly eligible for the PTTR program to submit their application as soon as possible toe ensure the department can quickly verify and process applications.

The newly signed law allows Pa. seniors 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older and people with disabilities 18 and over to apply to the PTRR program. This is the first expansion of the program since 2006.

What to expect as a first time filer

PTTR rebate payments are typically distributed starting on July 1, however due to the expansion signed into law by Governor Shapiro, the DOR expects an unprecedented number of applications for the 2024 program.

This means that first-time filers should anticipate that it may take additional time to review their applications. First-timers who have filed by July 1, should expect to receive their rebates between July 1 and Sept. 1. This wide time frame is only for 2024, as a way to allow time for the DOR to process all the new applications.

It is recommended to file as soon as possible at myPATH.pa.gov and opt to receive payments via direct deposit. If you prefer a paper application, call 1-888-222-9190. Applications can be followed on the myPATH website by selecting the “Where’s my Rebate?” link on the homepage.

It is free to apply for a rebate and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including district offices, local area agencies on aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.