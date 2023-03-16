HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced that Pennsylvania intends to operate a water assistance program supported by federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) funding.

According to Acting DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh, Pennsylvania used all of its previous funding and with adequate reallocated federal funding the DHS can again provide clean drinking water to people who could benefit from assistance.

“Pennsylvania is pleased that the federal government is recognizing Pennsylvania’s success in operating the first round of LIHWAP, and we are excited to distribute this assistance as soon as we are able,” Sec. Arkoosh said. “Access to clean drinking water and wastewater services is fundamental to our health and well-being, and we hope to work with local and private water services providers to further expand this program and ensure that this assistance is reaching the communities it is intended to help.”

A final report from the federal government on the total funding that will be available has yet to be released. The funding will come from states that did not expend their initial allocation and is being reallocated to higher-performing states.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

LIHWAP grants are issued directly to water service providers. In 2022, LIHWAP offered assistance to households that had past due water bills, had their service terminated or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated.

More information on the water assistance program can be found on the DHS website.