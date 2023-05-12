HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Morgan Wallen concert that was postponed at Hersheypark Stadium has been rescheduled.

According to Hershey Entertainment, the concert has been rescheduled for May 9, 2024.

Tickets will be automatically valid for the new date. Ticket holders that cannot attend the show on the new date can request a refund.

If purchased online through Ticketmaster, Hershey Entertainment states that ticket holders will be receiving an email from the Ticketmaster customer service team with options. Ticket holders have 30 days to request a refund from the time the new date was announced.

If purchased from the box office, you are asked to email hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com for options. You need to provide the event date, seating location, address, and phone number. You have 30 days to request an exchange or refund from when the rescheduled date is announced.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Wallen postponed his Hersheypark Stadium show and other dates after doctors diagnosed him with “vocal fold trauma” and needed to be on vocal rest for six weeks.