EASTON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Did you know that Crayola originally got its start by creating pigments found for barn paint and tires?

That’s right! The colorful company started out making red oxide pigment and carbon black pigment for use in everyday objects before they made a move to crayons. Edwin Binney and C. Harold Smith took over Edwin’s father’s pigment company in 1885, according to Crayola. Since then, the company has called Lehigh Valley home for over 100 years and its headquarters are in Easton, Pa.

In 1902, Alice Binney, the wife of Edwin Binny, noticed the need for a cheaper crayon alternative to the imported products that most people were using. This would just be the start of a colorful future! Then in 1903, the first box of eight crayons debuted at 5 cents. The colors in the first box were black, brown, blue, red, purple, orange, yellow and green, according to Crayola.

As of July 2023, there are over 120 colors currently being produced.

What’s the most popular crayon color?

According to Crayola, the color blue has always been a fan favorite. At least that’s what their censuses have gathered. In their 1993 census, blue was the top color, and red, violet, green, carnation pink, black, turquoise blue, blue-green, periwinkle and magenta round the other top-voted colors.

In 2000, there was another census conducted, and unsurprisingly blue held onto the crown. Six other shades of blue, cerulean, midnight blue, aquamarine, periwinkle, denim and blizzard blue finished in the top 10.

Now over 20 have passed since the last census, but do you think that blue still reigns supreme?

Loading…

How does Crayola select the names for their crayons

With names like “blast off bronze,” “deep space sparkle,” “parakeet blue” and “scream green” you have to wonder how the company comes up with them. Whilst some names have been taken from “Color: Universal Language and Dictionary of Names,” others have been chosen by consumers and traditional artists’ paints.

How many crayons a year do they make?

Crayola produces nearly 3 billion crayons a year! That’s enough to circle the globe six times. On average that’s about 12 million a day. They also make a ton of other products. Here are just a few:

600 million Crayola Colored Pencils

465 million markers

110 million sticks of chalk

9 million Silly Putty eggs

1.5 million jars of paint

How many colors are retired?

Despite having over 120 colors in production, 13 colors have been retired by the company. In 1990, eight colors (maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange-red, orange-yellow and violet blue) were retired and then replaced by new ones.

Then in 2003, four more colors (blue blizzard, magic mint, mulberry, teal blue) were retired and then four more were introduced.

Lastly, in 2017 the color dandelion was retired on National Crayon Day. To date, a retired crayon has never been brought back.

How do you pronounce the word Crayon?

It’s the fight of the decade, “How do you pronounce the word crayon?” According to the Crayola website, they go by the Webster Dictionary and according to them it’s two syllables ‘krA on’. Although they added that regional dialects may change the pronunciation slightly.

Alas, the fight of “krA on” versus “kran” goes on.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to a study from Yale University, crayons are among the most 20 recognizable scents. Crayons came in at 18 just above cheese and bleach and below bananas.