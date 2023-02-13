Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,211

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#142 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,651

#49. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,231

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,240 (#86 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127

#48. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,244

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,435 (#69 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406

#47. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,270

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 616 (#193 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782

#46. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,304

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,231 (#87 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206

#45. Leah

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,316

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,172 (#33 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388

#44. Jenna

Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,384

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#207 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261

#43. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,410

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#202 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010

#42. Gabrielle

Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,438

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 846 (#134 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000

#41. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,449

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,345 (#76 most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958

#40. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,475

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,078 (#18 most common name, +24.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163

#39. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,535

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274 (#30 most common name, -10.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #120

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,578

#38. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,585

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,803 (#23 most common name, +8.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #67

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505

#37. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,728

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 705 (#167 (tie) most common name, -74.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

#36. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,834

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,812 (#11 most common name, +34.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

#35. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,879

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,261 (#8 most common name, +48.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475

#34. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,937

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,430 (#70 most common name, -51.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678

#33. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,023

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,368 (#75 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #66

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568

#32. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,031

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765 (#49 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924

#31. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,059

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,953 (#40 most common name, -36.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

#30. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,066

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,504 (#27 most common name, -18.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#29. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,108

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#253 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

#28. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#90 (tie) most common name, -61.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

#27. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,210

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#213 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

#26. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,213

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966 (#39 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

#25. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,366

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,945 (#21 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

#24. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,495

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119 (#101 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

#23. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,691

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 779 (#151 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

#22. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,786

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,153 (#97 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

#21. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,830

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,444 (#68 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

#20. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,939

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,608 (#25 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

#19. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,166

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,487 (#65 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

#18. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,174

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 882 (#131 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

#17. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,198

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,862 (#43 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848

#16. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,366

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,179 (#94 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317

#15. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,484

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163 (#96 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

#14. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,686

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,648 (#4 most common name, +41.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

#13. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,089

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,775 (#48 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

#12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,129

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,425 (#14 most common name, -33.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

#11. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,196

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570 (#12 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#10. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,512

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,638 (#54 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

#9. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,545

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,912 (#3 most common name, +24.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,017

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,964 (#5 most common name, -0.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

#7. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,037

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997 (#38 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

#6. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,510

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846 (#22 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#5. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,499 (#6 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

#4. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,886

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,256 (#2 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,913

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905 (#1 most common name, -0.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#2. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,885

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,132 (#10 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172

#1. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Pennsylvania

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,276

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714