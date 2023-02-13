Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Pennsylvania
#50. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,211
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 827 (#142 most common name, -62.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,651
#49. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,231
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,240 (#86 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,127
#48. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,244
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,435 (#69 most common name, -36.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
#47. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,270
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 616 (#193 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#46. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,231 (#87 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Pennsylvania
#45. Leah
Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,172 (#33 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,388
#44. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,384
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#207 most common name, -76.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
#43. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,410
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 582 (#202 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#42. Gabrielle
Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,438
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 846 (#134 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000
#41. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,449
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,345 (#76 most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Pennsylvania
#40. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,475
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,078 (#18 most common name, +24.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
#39. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,535
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,274 (#30 most common name, -10.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #120
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,578
#38. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,585
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,803 (#23 most common name, +8.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #67
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505
#37. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,728
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 705 (#167 (tie) most common name, -74.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#36. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,834
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,812 (#11 most common name, +34.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Pennsylvania
#35. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,879
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,261 (#8 most common name, +48.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
#34. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,937
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,430 (#70 most common name, -51.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
#33. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,023
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,368 (#75 most common name, -54.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
#32. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,031
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,765 (#49 most common name, -41.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#31. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,059
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,953 (#40 most common name, -36.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania
#30. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,066
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,504 (#27 most common name, -18.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#29. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,108
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#253 most common name, -84.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#28. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,206 (#90 (tie) most common name, -61.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#27. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,210
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 558 (#213 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#26. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,213
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,966 (#39 most common name, -38.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Pennsylvania
#25. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,366
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,945 (#21 most common name, -12.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#24. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119 (#101 most common name, -68.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#23. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,691
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 779 (#151 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#22. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,786
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,153 (#97 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#21. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,830
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,444 (#68 most common name, -62.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Pennsylvania
#20. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,939
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,608 (#25 most common name, -33.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#19. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,166
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,487 (#65 most common name, -64.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#18. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,174
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 882 (#131 most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#17. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,198
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,862 (#43 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
#16. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,366
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,179 (#94 most common name, -73.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Pennsylvania
#15. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,484
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,163 (#96 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#14. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 4,686
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,648 (#4 most common name, +41.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#13. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,089
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,775 (#48 most common name, -65.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#12. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,129
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,425 (#14 most common name, -33.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#11. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,196
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,570 (#12 most common name, -31.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Pennsylvania
#10. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,512
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,638 (#54 most common name, -70.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#9. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 5,545
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,912 (#3 most common name, +24.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#8. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,017
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,964 (#5 most common name, -0.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#7. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,037
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,997 (#38 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#6. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,510
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,846 (#22 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Pennsylvania
#5. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 6,938
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,499 (#6 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#4. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,886
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,256 (#2 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 7,913
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,905 (#1 most common name, -0.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#2. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 8,885
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,132 (#10 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#1. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Pennsylvania
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 9,276
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,226 (#9 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714