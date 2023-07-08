PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Set that controller down for just one second because July 8 is a celebration, for video games!

That’s right, whether you are using a controller, a phone, or a keyboard and mouse, playing video games has become increasingly popular, enough to declare July 8 as National Video Game Day.

According to Data Prot, there are 3.24 billion gamers as of May 2023 with more than 214 million of them being right here in the United States.

Pennsylvanians, like most of the country, enjoy playing video games in their downtime. In 2015, Pennsylvania was named in Fortune magazine as one of the top 10 most successful states for video game development. So not only are games being played, they are being made in the Keystone State.

With that being said, what do gamers in the Commonwealth like to play? Pennstakes.com took Google Trends data to see what the top 5 video game franchises are in each state.

Rank Video Game Franchise Search interest June 2022-June 2023 1 Minecraft 49 2 Pokémon 43 3 LEGO 28 4 Grand Theft Auto 21 5 The Sims 18

Most surprisingly, Call of Duty, which is arguably one of the most popular annual first-person shooters, didn’t crack the top 5. It, along with Tetris, Super Mario, FIFA and Final Fantasy were among other games analyzed within the data.

July 8 isn’t the only day to celebrate though, while Saturday marks National Video Game Day, Tuesday, Sept. 12 marks National Video Games Day.