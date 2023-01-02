CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning.

The incident happened on Aug. 29, 2021, along the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township, according to the Police Department. Police said Vossler allegedly failed to supervise her children, who were near the river.

In 2021 Susquehanna Regional Police said the boy was playing near the river when he fell in. It took crews almost five hours to find him using several boats in the water and a helicopter in the air.

Vossler was charged with four counts of felony endangering the welfare of children and one count of involuntary manslaughter, police said.

Vossler is currently incarcerated in Centre County on unrelated charges and will be arraigned on the new charges, the Police Department said.