BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Karns City quarterback Mason Martin’s mother, Stacy, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday.

Stacy Martin passed away on Oct. 15 after a long battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post from her daughter. In the post, McKenna Martin said her mother would put others before herself, even when she was the one who needed help.

Mason is also fighting for his life after he collapsed during a high school football game in September and continues to remain hospitalized after a brain bleed.

The full message from McKenna about her mother is below.

“Today, October 15th, my mom Stacy finally got to rest. It’s been a long battle. It’s been incredible to see everything that she’s endured all these years, and the way she was able to do it all with a smile on her face. My mom constantly put others before herself, even when she needed the most help. She was loved by so many, and I can guarantee that the world will never be the same without her. I know for a fact that she will be watching over Mason, my dad, Sydney, and me. She fought to the very end. She could’ve quit ages ago, but she didn’t and she’s passed that fighting spirit on to so many others, including her boy, Mason. It’s with a heavy but happy heart that I can say she doesn’t have to fight anymore, her suffering is over, and she can rest now. I love you mom, until we meet again.”

Proverbs 31:25

On Oct. 11, Mason’s parents said that he was still unconscious, but he managed to open his eyes halfway and blink a few times. The rehabilitation team was also able to get Mason to squeeze their hands on command, the first he had physically responded to such a command.