HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A multi-year plan key to securing more than $1 billion in federal resources to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth was unanimously approved on Thursday.

On August 10, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority approved the plan. The five-year plan, known as “Connecting the Commonwealth,” will help to bring affordable broadband access to unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.

The plan lays out a multi-faceted approach, including expanding infrastructure across the Commonwealth, partnering with community-based institutions to provide digital literacy training, and strengthening existing affordability programs.

The approval of the plan works to secure $1.16 billion in federal resources to assist in broadband expansion.

“Broadband and high-speed internet access is a quality-of-life issue for millions of Pennsylvanians,” Representative Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset), House Republican designee to the authority said. “Expansion is critical for business, education and health care. It is the modern-day equivalent of rural electrification, which is why approval of this plan today is a huge step forward to helping millions of Pennsylvanians.”

The plan will focus on currently unserved locations. These nearly 300,000 locations are homes, businesses or any address that currently cannot access modern high-speed broadband services.

“This plan is crucial if we expect our children to be prepared to excel in life, to attract career-sustaining investment from business leaders, or provide life-saving care in rural hospitals,” Metzgar said. “I am proud to support the authority in approving this plan and look forward to the impact this will have on our community.”