Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)’s Oak Grove is lined with lights that display the IUP banner.

INDIANA, Pa (CBS PITTSBURGH/KDKA) — Several people were taken to the hospital late on Saturday night when a second-story floor collapsed inside an apartment building near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) campus, according to our CBS sister station KDKA.

According to state police, they were called to a disturbance regarding an individual on the road along Medlar Drive-Copper Beech Drive just before midnight on March 25.

Once they arrived, they found a large group of people outside and were informed that the floor had collapsed inside the apartment building.

Police don’t know how many people exactly were inside at the time of the collapse, but 12 people were hurt as a result and injuries were described as ranging from “minor to serious.”

Seven of those 12 were taken to the hospital to be treated.

“We don’t know how many involved in this incident are IUP students,” said Michelle Fryling, IUP’s Executive Director of Media Relations in an email sent to KDKA. “As we find out that information, IUP will provide appropriate support to our students and to their families, including temporary housing if needed.”

Saturday was the third day of the annual “IUPatty’s,” which is a St. Patrick’s Day-themed celebration for IUP students.

WTAJ is working to confirm additional information regarding the accident.