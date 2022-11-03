(WTAJ) — The second biggest Jackpot in Powerball history is now even bigger as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Wednesday, but multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a hefty payout.

According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number with Power Play to win $100,000.

Another five players in Pennsylvania matched four of the numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. One player matched the same with Double Play for another $50,000.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were:

Winning Numbers: 02 11 22 35 60

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 2

No jackpot tickets were sold this time around, meaning the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be worth an estimated $1.5 billion, beginning to rival the largest pot in Powerball history.

Although the advertised top prize Saturday will be an estimated $1.5 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing will be an estimated $745.9 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.