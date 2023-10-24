PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A brand of mushrooms is being recalled in Pennsylvania over a potential Listeria contamination.

The Qilu Enterprise branded Enoki Mushrooms were distributed from New York to wholesalers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusettes and Maryland and may have then been sent out to local grocery stores.

The product comes in a 200g, clear plastic package with barcode 8928918610109 marked on the packaging. All products included in the recall were distributed between Aug. 7 and Oct. 20.

The potential contamination was noted by a routine sampling conducted by the State of West Virginia on products further distributed by Utopia’s customers bearing an expiration date of Oct. 26, 2023. The products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions may contact the company at 718-389-8898 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.