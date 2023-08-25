BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making an appearance at a Pennsylvania dirt track in September for a sprint car race.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series announced on Twitter/X Thursday evening that Earnhardt and members of his Dirty Mo Media company will be at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver on Tuesday, Sept. 26 for the Commonwealth Clash.

The 410 sprint car series was launched in 2022 by NASCAR Cup Series champion and dirt track racing ace Kyle Larson. Earnhardt spoke about the upcoming event on his Dale Jr. Download podcast on Thursday, Aug. 24 titled “Road Trip Recap From Martinsville.”

Earnhardt said the invitation to the dirt event came after he invited Larson to race in a CARS Tour event at Caraway Speedway in North Carolina. Earnhardt became a member of a new ownership group for the asphalt late model series in January.

Since Larson competed in the series, Earnhardt said he offered to participate in a High Limit Sprint Car Series event.

“I’ve really never experienced a winged outlaw race,” Earnhardt said during his podcast on Thursday. “I’ve not been to too many dirt races in my time. So we’re gonna go have some fun, eat some track food, meet some fans, maybe sign some autographs or anything else Kyle wants me to do. But we’re just gonna celebrate his series and what they’re doing and learn what we can.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Larson will compete in the sprint car series race which also features other notable dirt track racers like Rico Abreu, Anthony Macri and Brent Marks. The September event at Lernverville will pay $50,000 to the winner.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at lernervilletickets.com.