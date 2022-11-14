(WTAJ) – As the nation marks National Apprenticeship Week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to Registered Apprenticeship programs.

The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs in green energy, health care, information technology and other high-growth industry sectors.

There are four Job Corps campuses in Pennsylvania: Keystone (in Drums), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Red Rock (in Lopez). They collectively offer 14 pre-apprenticeship training programs, within the automotive and machine repair, construction, and transportation industry sectors.

Other career skills training areas include programs in advanced manufacturing, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, information technology, and renewable resources and energy.

“Pre-apprenticeship programs prepare students with a set of skills and strategies needed to enter and succeed in a Registered Apprenticeship program or industry-relevant job,” Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres said. “Through this initiative, Job Corps students will spend approximately one year in a pre-apprenticeship program. With the general education, enhanced social skills and hands-on job training they receive, these students will have more career pathways from which to choose.”

Currently, Job Corps offers more than 300 pre-apprenticeship programs in the construction, advanced manufacturing, renewable resources and energy, transportation, and automotive and machine repair industries.

The initiative announced today aligns with the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to expanding Registered Apprenticeship to build equitable pathways to the middle class and connect a diverse workforce to family-supporting, living-wage jobs.

Founded in 1964, Job Corps is the nation’s largest job training and education program. It provides students from 16 to 24 years of age with vocational training and academic experiences to increase opportunities toward gainful employment and career pathways.

A mostly residential program in urban and rural areas, Job Corps centers include dormitories and a campus environment similar to small colleges. Job Corps provides programs and services to students free of charge.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the Job Corps network currently has 121 centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.