(WTAJ) — October marks not only the end of the harvest season for many farmers, but a national day to celebrate it.

October 12 is National Farmer’s Day, a day to commemorate the hard work of all those working in agriculture.

“The dedication, the long hours, the sacrifice,” Bedford Farm Bureau President and farmer Travis Smith said, “For [farmers] to be celebrated, it really means a lot.”

Altoona farmer Neil Gioiosa, the owner of The Last 44 Farm, says a good way to thank farmers for their hard work is by buying directly from them instead of a larger store or company.

“People can thank farmers just by supporting them by buying their product directly from them. It’s a tough business, and weather and other factors factor into the quality and how much we’re able to produce.”

National Farmer’s Day dates back to the 1800s, according to the National Day Calendar, and used to be called Old Farmer’s Day.

But what hasn’t changed in farming in over 200+ years is its local economic impact.

“John F. Kennedy, when he was the President, once said, ‘The farmer is the only person in our economy that buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays freight both ways,'” Smith said, adding the quote remains true to this day.

He said recognizing the hard efforts of farming could be more important now than ever, citing the difficulties of entering the industry.

“It’s almost impossible to get into farming if you don’t have a family in farming right now,” Smith said. “It’s one of the only industries out there where I don’t think a young man or young woman that’s ambitious could get into right now.”

It’s why he said another great way to thank farmers is by donating to a youth farming program, like the Head, Heart, Hands and Health (4H) and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs.

He said getting kids on the farm early can help assemble the next generation.

“The skills they learn on the farm help them, and it’s invaluable in their journey through life,” Smith said.