ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Customers of National Fuel will see a reduction in their monthly gas bill due to lower market prices for natural gas.

National Fuel submitted its annual adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) that go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The company said the rate adjustments will not negatively impact its customers as a typical monthly bill will decrease by $25.85. Supply charges will also decrease by 58%.

The decline in market prices significantly reduces the cost of natural gas supplies that National Fuel purchases for customers. Supply costs are passed along to customers without mark-up.

Utility companies in Pennsylvania are allowed to update gas supply charges quarterly to reflect market changes. The next opportunity to adjust natural gas charges will be on Nov. 1.

More information about the price changes can be found on National Fuel’s website.