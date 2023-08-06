PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Happy National Root Beer Float Day! The sweet treat is celebrated on August 6 every year, but did you know that the drink’s history with Pennsylvania goes all the way back to 1874?

The history of root beer and the ice cream soda

According to GooRoo, in 1874 Robert McCay Green was working at a soda fountain in Pennsylvania when he ran out of ice and ended up using vanilla ice cream from a neighboring vendor. Thus the idea for the ice cream soda was born! He would go on to sell ice cream soda offering customers the choices of 16 flavors. Though this flavor didn’t include root beer he’s still considered to be one of the men behind the popular drink.

Just a year later, Charles Hires a chemist and businessman would develop a root beer powder, which at the time was a dry powder that had to be mixed into water, yeast and sugar, according to the Pennsylvania Center for the Book. In 1876, Hires would take his extract to the U.S. Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia and it would just be the start of the drink’s popularity.

He would eventually go on to create a soda fountain syrup and then bottled root beer, and his company would grow to be very successful, according to the Pennsylvania Center for the Book.

Then some 30 years later prohibition would go into effect and “Hires Root Beer” would increase in popularity.

The history of the root beer float

Whilst Green and Hires are both important factors in it’s creation of the root beer float its inventor is considered to be Frank Wiser, according to National Today. Wiser was the owner of Cripple Creek Brewing in Colorado and in 1893 he made the first root beer float after seeing the snowing peaks of Cow Mountain.

According to National Today, the mountains reminded Wiser of Ice cream floating on a beverage and the next day he decided to recreate that sight with vanilla ice cream and root bear. The result was the “Black Cow Mountain,” which was the first name for a root beer float.

Fun facts about the sweet treat

Whilst the dessert is most often called the root beer float, it can also be referred to as a black cow, brown cow or an ice cream soda.

Most of the original recipes for root beer used sassafras, but it was banned in 1960 by the Federal Drug Administration. According to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, sassafras is classified as a carcinogenic substance, meaning that it can cause cancer. Hence why root beers today use artificial sassafras flavoring.

Grab a glass of your favorite root beer and some vanilla ice cream and whip up a classic float! Not the biggest fan of root beer? Well then you can grab your preferred soda and celebrate the day in spirit!