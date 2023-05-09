MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winners from those Pennsylvania Lottery “scratchers” claimed nearly $200 million dollars in prizes during the month of April.

According to Lottery officials, $198,135,617 in scratch-off prizes were claimed over those 30 days, including a top prize worth $3 million that was claimed in Luzerne County.

Two other top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Allegheny and Pike counties.

A $10,000 bonus was given to the retailer for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and a $5,000 bonus to the retailers for selling the winning scratch-off tickets worth $1 million.

Can Do Convenience, 419 South Poplar St., Hazleton, Luzerne County ($10,000 bonus);

Wawa, 5121 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, Monroe County ($5,000 bonus); and

Giant Eagle, 100 Settlers Ridge Center Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during April included:

Four prizes of $500,000;

Four prizes of $300,000;

Three prizes of $250,000;

Four prizes of $200,000;

One prize of $150,000; and

Six prizes of $100,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million.

The Lottery says you should check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings.