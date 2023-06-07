MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly $200 million was claimed over the month of May by scratch-off winners, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

Winners managed to win and claim $199,746,534 in prizes for the month, including one top prize of $3 million that was shared by two players. Two top prizes of $1 million were also claimed in May.

The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning ticket, and two retailers each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:

Shaler Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County ($10,000 bonus);

American Natural, 1001 Maple Drive, Charleroi, Washington County ($5,000 bonus); and

SHOP ‘n SAVE, 1910 Dailey Avenue, Latrobe, Westmoreland County ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during May included:

Three prizes of $500,000;

One prize of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Three prizes of $200,000;

Two prizes of $150,000; and

Twelve prizes of $100,000.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.