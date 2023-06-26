HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new amendment could protect consumers and save them money from being deceived into auto-renewal programs and the Pennsylvania Attorney General looks to lead the way.

AG Michelle Henry is leading the coalition, along with the New York Office of Attorney General, with 26 state Attorney Generals to support the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) amendment to the “Negative Option Rule.”

If you never heard of negative options, they’re marketing tricks that companies use to enroll consumers into subscriptions, continuity plans and programs, automatic renewals, and other reoccurring charges. The plans require no consent for each recurring charge and can even assume your silence (not canceling) is all the consent they need to charge you again and again.

Amendments to the existing Negative Option Rule would provide more protection to consumers, clarifying terms at enrollment and offering easy and immediate cancelation options and giving reminders of upcoming charges.

Pennsylvania OAG has taken action against negative option sellers, recently reaching a $2.35 million settlement with AdoreMe regarding the intimate apparel vendor`s monthly “VIP Program” charges.

“Consumers` silence should not be interpreted as consent, unless they are fully aware of the program and subscription terms upon agreement,” Attorney General Henry said. “Negative option tactics are deceptive and can be exploited to enroll consumers into subscriptions they cannot easily cancel.”

The comment letter was filed on June 23 in response to an FTC notice of proposed rulemaking. In the notice, the FTC sought comment on the following proposed amendments:

Applying the Rule to all forms of negative option marketing;

Prohibiting misrepresentations of any material fact regarding the entire agreement;

Requiring clear and conspicuous disclosures of certain information before obtaining consumer’s billing information;

Requiring sellers to obtain express informed consent before charging consumers;

Requiring sellers to provide a simple mechanism for consumers to cancel a negative option subscription; and

Requiring sellers to provide reminders concerning the frequency and amount of charges, and the means to cancel.

Joining are Attorneys General from Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

A copy of the 19-page document can be found HERE.