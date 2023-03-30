PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — For months, we’ve heard from PPL customers who are dealing with billing issues, such as overcharging or not receiving bills at all.

A new bill introduced by York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill in the Pennsylvania Senate that’s aimed at electricity and natural gas suppliers could provide some relief.

The goal of the bill is to make it easier for people to choose suppliers, as well as increasing the oversight of those companies. Companies would have to be more transparent about their costs.

Companies would have to separate their costs related to their role as a supplier and their role as a distributor, so that people can see that break down. The bill would also require energy suppliers to be certified by taking a course in sales and consumer protection. Anyone who is in a role where they are selling to customers will also need to pass an exam and be certified by the Public Utility Commission.

“When you see those prices changing, you being a rational actor in the marketplace should be able to quickly, efficiently and transparently change your provider, get that better rate, reduce your costs,” said Phillips-Hill.

According to Phillips-Hill, Maryland and D.C. both have similar measures in place. She wants Pennsylvania to take the same steps to protect consumers.