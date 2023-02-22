PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A new bill proposed by Pennsylvania lawmakers would introduce mental health days for students.

State Representative Napoleon Nelson (D-Montgomery) introduced the bill in a memo to the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

In the memo, Nelson says that 1 in 3 students reported experiencing poor mental health during the pandemic and that 20% of students had contemplated suicide.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated many challenges facing our students in K-12 schools,” Nelson said. “Few challenges are as urgent or pressing as the lasting impact of stress and emotional duress on our students.”

The legislation would allow students to have three excused absences for mental health reasons. These absences would not require a doctor’s note.

“Providing mental health days would encourage students to take care of their mental health as they would their physical health.”

Legislation similar to Nelson’s proposal has already been passed in Oregon and Utah.

You can read the full memo here.