HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Joe Adams (R-Wayne/Pike) announced he will be introducing legislation focused on teaching cursive.

According to the release, the legislation will require instruction in cursive handwriting or joined italics to be taught in the appropriate grade. If the legislation becomes law, Pennsylvania would be the 19th state to have a requirement for basic instruction in cursive writing.

Research shows that learning cursive activates areas of the brain involved in executive function, fine motor skills and working memory. Students who learn cursive may show improved language fluency, enhanced creativity and better recall the release reads.

“Recent studies indicate that learning cursive has many developmental benefits including increased hand-eye coordination, critical thinking and increased self-confidence in students learning how to write in cursive,” Adams said. “The added benefit of learning to write in cursive is the creation of a written self-identity that can separate human work from that of Artificial Intelligence and stymie plagiarism. It is clearly critical that the basics of this important skill be required in the classroom.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Learning cursive can also coincide with important milestones in a child’s phycological development. Growing cursive literacy helps students widen their comprehension skills and will allow students to actively read historical documents that played pivotal roles in United States history.

For more information on the bill, visit the Pa. House website.