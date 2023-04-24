HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Those who work for the state may soon be getting the same type of protection and policies in the workplace that private-section workers get from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

State workers would get the same kind of regulations from OSHA under the Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill (HB 299), which was passed by the Pennsylvania House Labor and Industry Committee in a bipartisan effort. The final voting for the bill is on May 1, and currently, over 25 states protect state workers with OSHA regulations.

“Every worker deserves the right to be free from unnecessary health and safety hazards,” President of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, the union that represents nearly 2000 Commonwealth Health Professionals Matthew Yarnell said. “Especially public sector health workers, who are doing an often dangerous job with the goal of caring for and protecting their communities. They deserve the same protections as private sector workers.”

In 2022, it was reported that the south-central Pennsylvania area saw a 40% increase in workplace deaths, including Centre County, where two workers were electrocuted and a third one fell to his death while doing demolition work at the former State College Days Inn.

Public workers have some of the most dangerous jobs such as frontline nurses in the Department of Corrections, Department of Human Services, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Department of Health, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Public-sector employees are reportedly more than 60% likely to be injured and face a hostile work environment.

“This is great news for state employees,” an RN with the PA Department of Health Whitney Mullen said. “It`s taking a step in the right direction to create a safer workforce for everyone.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Public workers also get more training and are protected if they report safety complaints or violations.