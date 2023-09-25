HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania House Representatives have co-sponsored legislation to require the posting of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all state parks.

This legislation is co-sponsored by Reps. Kristin Marcell (R-Richboro), KC Tomlinson (R-Bensalem), Scott Conklin (D-Philipsburg), Nancy Guenst (D-Hatboro), Carol Kazeem (D-Harrisburg), Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia), Tarik Khan (D-Philadelphia) and Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia).

“With 164 suicides tragically occurring at Pennsylvania state parks and forests since 2010, we hope more awareness can help save lives,” Marcell said in a press release on Sept. 25. “If there is even a small chance this action will result in a person choosing not to end his or her life, it is clearly a step worth taking.”

If passed, the amendment to House Bill 1705 will make it mandatory that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to prominently post information about suicide awareness and the suicide and crisis lifeline in all state parks and forests throughout the Commonwealth.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The signage will be posted in visitor entrances, parking lots and highly trafficked areas.