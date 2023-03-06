WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – New images of U.S. Senator John Fetterman were released Monday as he continues to receive treatment for depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The images show Fetterman reviewing documents with his Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson.

Jentleson says the two discussed rail safety legislation, the Farm Bill, and other Senate business.

“John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes,” said Jentleson. “He’s laser-focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Fetterman voluntarily checked into Walter Reed on Feb. 16 for clinical depression after his office says it became “severe” in the weeks leading up to his inpatient treatment. On Feb. 27 Fetterman’s office said the Senator was on a “path to recovery” and would remain at Walter Reed for a few more weeks.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022 days before the Democratic primary and underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October 2022 that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke.

His doctor noted speech therapy would continue and concluded Fetterman is “well and shows a strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”