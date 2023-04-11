PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center unveiled a new interactive map called “Clean Energy Commonwealth”, that shows a renewable energy or energy-efficient project in each of our 67 counties.

According to PennEnvironment, this new interactive map will allow fellow Pennsylvanians to explore clean energy projects county by county, see what their neighbors are doing in terms of renewable energy projects, and learn how they can contribute to the adoption of clean energy.

“From Erie County to Philadelphia County and from Wayne County to Greene County, exciting renewable energy projects are on the rise in counties all across the Keystone State,” Ellie Kerns, the climate field associate with PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center said. “In red, blue and purple counties, and across rural, suburban and urban counties, Pennsylvania communities are making huge strides to bring wind, solar and energy efficiency projects online at a rapid clip.”

To view the newly launched Clean Energy Commonwealth interactive map, you can click here.

According to PennEnvironment, because of the new federal Inflation Reduction Act, renewable energy and energy-efficient projects will become more affordable and accessible to Pa. businesses, residents, and non-profit organizations.

In turn, the greater availability through lowered costs will help Pennsylvanians to reduce air and climate pollution, save money on utility bills, and support a growing clean energy-based economy.

“As we continue to move the needle towards a clean energy future we’re seeing more customers, especially school districts, realize the financial and environmental benefits of integrating solar and other renewable energy sources into their sustainability plan,” McClure Company’s Vice President of Business Development Dan Pietropola said.

The total energy production of all the projects highlighted on the interactive map creates enough energy to power half a million Pennsylvanian homes annually, according to PennEnvironment.