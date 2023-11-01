PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Do you have ‘the right stuff?’ Well, we’re pretty sure New Kids On The Block still do and they’re heading out on tour in 2024 with none other than Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The early 90s were alive and strong on Good Morning America when the New Kids (Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny) announced the 40-show tour earlier this week.

The tour will kick off June 14 in Ohio and make its way to Burgettstown, Pa. on June 19 at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

The tour will continue around the country before coming back to Pa. on Aug. 3 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey.

From there, they’ll venture into a few other states before stopping at the TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia on Aug. 15.

Tickets for all dates are set to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m.

For more information, and tickets, and to see other locations and dates, you can click here.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The sold-out 1990 Magic Summer Tour took place at the ultimate height of New Kids’ success.