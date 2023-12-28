PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will be seeing some new laws in 2024 covering a wide range of topics including food safety, voter registration, probation reform and dog licenses.

Here are some of the bills that have been signed into law in recent months that are either in effect ahead of the New Year or will be shortly after the start of 2024.

Crime and Public Safety

Porch pirating: Pennsylvania will also be implementing a law that makes “porch pirating” punishable as a felony. Pirating off of porches can include the theft of mail, packages, bags or letters and repeat offenders can receive increased penalties if they have prior mail theft convictions.

Fitness requirements for police officers: Prospective police officers will also see a change to fitness requirements, with the lowering of the target percentiles applicants need to meet for runs, bench presses and sit-ups during the fitness evaluation.

Police applicant fingerprint checks: The Municipal Police Officers Education and Training Commission will now have the authority to conduct fingerprint-based criminal history checks for anyone applying to become municipal police officers.

Probation reform: Comprehensive Probation Reform, formerly known as Senate Bill 838, is aimed at ensuring probation will serve as a tool to help Pennsylvanians re-enter their communities by limiting the length of probation. Under the new law, people will not be sent back to jail for minor violations such as showing up late to an appointment, returning home after curfew, or visiting family out of state without permission.

Medical marijuana permit: Medical marijuana growers may sell products to patients directly after obtaining an additional dispensary permit, and independent dispensaries can now receive permits to grow their products in-house.

Government

Voter registration: Pa. will be implementing a new law that will allow those who renew their driver’s licenses or state-issued identification to choose to be automatically registered to vote. While this is not required, Shapiro said that the initiative will help Pennsylvania’s elections reach more voters.

Racial language in property deeds: Another law will help remove restrictive deed covenants that prevent sales to people on a racial, ethnic or religious basis. Once passed on Jan. 1, the act will allow property owners or homeowners associations to file forms to strike restrictive covenants from their deeds with no fee.

Education

In-state tuition for veterans: Pennsylvania colleges and universities will be required to offer in-state tuition rates to veterans, their spouses, and children, as long as the students are Pa. residents.

University records: Penn State, Temple University, Lincoln University and the University of Pittsburgh are all required to disclose more records about finances, employment and operations.

Health and food

Fentanyl testing in hospitals: Hospitals will be required to include fentanyl testing in urine drug screenings. Specific consent before performing pelvic, rectal or prostate exams must also be obtained by healthcare providers.

Organic food: Products bearing a label of the newly established brand, PA Preferred Organic, will meet both state and federal requirements standards for organic production.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Pets and animals

Dog licenses: Dogs will now be required to be licensed at three months of age or after transfer to a new owner.

Any dog deemed dangerous by Pa. must be muzzled, leashed and under restraint in public.

Visit the governor’s website for the latest news out of Pa.