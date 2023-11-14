HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Legislation with bipartisan support was reported out of the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

H.B. 18 33 would allow the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Commission to use Design Build Best Value as an alternative procurement process for infrastructure design and construction.

The legislation was introduced by State Rep. Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana). Struzzi said his familiarity with the concept stems back to his days working for PennDOT and he’s happy to finally see his idea come to fruition because of bipartisan support.

“It can take five to 10 years to get a road or bridge constructed using current state government practices,” State Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Phila., majority chairman of the House Transportation Committee said.

“It was a pleasure to work with Rep. Struzzi on this much needed legislation,” Neilson added. “It shows that great things can happen when we work together.”

Neilson and Struzzi said that DDBV allows project owners to consider a variety of factors when obtaining materials and services required for a project. They explained that this permits them to define the selection process based on their organizational goals and project drivers and requires the designers and contractors to work together.

“It’s about expediting things and still having quality,” Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, minority chairman of the House Transportation Committee said. “Often times there is pressure to take the lowest bid on a project. Innovation and trying something new don’t automatically make an idea a bad thing.”