PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a new bill that would work to prevent catalytic converter theft in the Commonwealth.

U.S. Representative MaryLouise Isaacson (D-Philadelphia County) announced on Monday, Feb. 27 in a memo that she was proposing new legislation to target the skyrocketing theft of car parts.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic created stress on the mining of metals across the globe, the price for the metals inside of catalytic converters has skyrocketed,” Isaacson said. “This has led to a spike in catalytic converter theft with the parts being stolen from underneath parked cars to be sold illegally as scrap. These thefts sometimes end in violence and tragedy.”

The legislation proposed would expand current regulations on transactions of catalytic converters.

The following steps would be added:

Any individual that is trying to sell a catalytic converter to a scrap yard must provide the year, make, model, and vehicle identification number (VIN) for the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed;

Buyers of catalytic converters must photograph both the catalytic converter and the individual selling it at the time of sale; and

Buyers must withhold payment for 48 hours after the purchase of a catalytic converter is completed.

She added that the additional steps would prevent thefts in the future.

“Pennsylvania consumers deserve the highest level of protection. I hope that you will join me in preventing catalytic converter theft in the Commonwealth.”