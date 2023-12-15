HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new Pennsylvania law hopes to crack down on porch pirates and delivery thefts across the Commonwealth.

Senate Bill 527, approved by Governor Josh Shapiro, will now make it a felony for porch pirates — a term coined for the culprits as these thefts grew in popularity — to steal packages and deliveries from outside of homes and businesses.

In Pennsylvania, theft of mail was charged as other theft offenses based only on the value of the item stolen.

Rep. Frank A. Farry (R-Bucks County) introduced this new legislation that would “implement specific penalties for theft of mail, which includes a package, bag or letter.” This would include things ranging from Amazon packages to Instacart groceries, for example.

The severity of the felony charge would also depend on the porch pirate(s) criminal history, should one exist.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to a memo sent by Farry, the average cost of a stolen package in Pa. is $43 and nearly 2 million residents have experienced this crime. Since COVID-19 hit in 2020, these thefts escalated as more and more people were having things delivered to their homes.

S.B. 527 was approved by Governor Josh Shapiro on Dec. 14, 2023.