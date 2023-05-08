PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro stopped in Cumberland County to highlight his proposal to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) for Pennsylvania seniors.

Shapiro says he is prioritizing lowering the cost for Pennsylvania families in his budget. He also says that this would provide a lifeline to renters, homeowners and seniors who need it the most in the Commonwealth.

The proposal would raise the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increase the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living.

Under the Governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program and many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

“The Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is a lifeline for many Pennsylvanians, especially seniors who live on fixed incomes. My budget puts money back in their pockets by updating this critically important rebate for the first time in 17 years,” Governor Shapiro said. “All across our Commonwealth, Pennsylvanians are dealing with rising costs – my proposal would deliver real relief and put more money back in people’s pockets. I know lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support this step, and it is long past time to expand this key program and help more seniors stay in their homes by raising the maximum rebate and increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Governor’s budget proposes critical investments to help Pennsylvanians stay in their homes, making more Pennsylvanians eligible for this important lifeline as they face inflation and rising costs. The proposed expansion of the program will help seniors who already depend on these rebates in every Pennsylvania county.