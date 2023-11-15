HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Five state representatives have announced a legislative package that they say will make significant reforms to protect taxpayers and victims of sexual harassment.

Each of the five memorandums involved in this package were introduced by female members of the House Republican Caucus on Nov. 15.

Representative Abby Major (R-Armstrong/Westmoreland) announced that she, in the near future, plans to introduce an amendment to the House Ethical Conduct Rules. Her amendment will focus on expanding the definition of sexual harassment to include non-verbal acts that could be considered sexual harassment. The amendment will also include language that will provide the opportunity for an Ethic Committee decision for complaints to be appealed if they were dismissed after a preliminary investigation should new evidence or information become available.

This amendment would also require for increased transparency related to the number of complaints filed and the final outcome of each.

Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) announced that she plans to introduce legislation to amend the Commonwealth’s Right-to-Know Law to add a specific exception to protect the identity of a victim of sexual harassment who have entered into a settlement agreement with a public entity. Currently, Pennsylvania Courts require the disclosure of settlement agreements under Right-to-Know requests, even in situations of sexual assault. Rep. Klunk’s amendment will aim to protect the privacy of these victims.

“It’s unacceptable that information as sensitive as a victim’s name can be accessed by the public through the right to know process, jeopardizing their safety and privacy,” Rep. Klunk said in a press release. “It’s important to clearly state this confidentiality expansion is for victims, not their perpetrators. We need to protect those who are vulnerable and provide pathways to justice, and this package of bills is a strong step toward achieving that goal.”

Rep. Donna Scheuren (R-Montgomery) plans to re-introduce legislation similar to House Bill 1803 from 2019 that will amend the PennWATCH Act to include information on each settlement paid to an individual or an employee of a Commonwealth agency, as a result of an action taken by an employee of a Commonwealth agency.

PennWATCH is a user-friendly website that allows individuals to monitor all state departmental and agency budget expenditures and investments. The website, however, does not currently include information on settlements. Rep. Scheuren believes this information will give residents of the Commonwealth a clearer picture of what is happening in state government and how their hard-earned taxpayer dollars are being spent.

Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa (R-Fayette) is proposing legislation to set forth a detailed framework allowing the Commonwealth to seek reimbursement from individuals whose improper and unlawful action resulted in a settlement or judgement paid by the Commonwealth.

“My legislation would establish accountability and deter elected officials, advisors to elected officials or senior managerial staff form relying on these funds to settle lawsuits that directly involve their own actions,” Rep. Grimm Krupa said in a press release. “The cost of their failure to conduct themselves accordingly should not be borne by innocent taxpayers while they resign to enjoy their tax-funded pensions and salaries.”

Under current policy, investigations of sexual harassment find as to whether the allegations have merit. This proposed legislation will demand that those findings of fact be evaluated as to the liability of the accused and that those responsible be held financially accountable. Grimm Krupa believes that this will encourage responsible behavior among public employees and officials.

According to Rep. Ann Flood (R-Northampton), up to 81% of women experience some form of sexual harassment or assault during their lifetime and one in three women has faced sexual harassment in the workplace, and many of these individuals never file a formal complaint and can be forced to change or leave jobs.

Rep. Flood attributes this to the broadened use of pre-employment and pre-dispute non-disclosure agreements and non-disparagement agreements. She said these only have the effect of silencing survivors and victims while shielding perpetrators who may continue their abusive behavior and is proposing legislation that prohibits the enforcement of them.

This legislation, if passed, would also void any agreements that were in place before a sexual assault or harassment dispute arose.

All five of these memorandums are currently seeking co-sponsors before being written into bills.