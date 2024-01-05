(WTAJ) — A new study based on 2022 census information has revealed the poorest county in Pennsylvania.

A list from 24wallst.com used five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to find the poorest county in every state.

In Pennsylvania, that’s Cameron County. Here are some of the numbers the site reported:

Median household income: $46,186 (Pennsylvania: $73,170; U.S. $74,580)

$46,186 (Pennsylvania: $73,170; U.S. $74,580) Poverty rate: 15.0% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%; U.S. 11.5%)

15.0% (Pennsylvania: 11.8%; U.S. 11.5%) Unemployment rate, 2022: 5.7% (Pennsylvania: 4.4%; U.S. 3.7%)

5.7% (Pennsylvania: 4.4%; U.S. 3.7%) Adults with bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.9% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%; U.S. 37.7%)

10.9% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%; U.S. 37.7%) Local population: 4,536

According to Cameron County’s website, it’s considered an 8th class county. It was founded and formed on March 29, 1860, from parts of McKean, Elk, Clearfield, Clinton, and Potter counties.

Fun Fact: The flagstone surrounding the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery was quarried in Cameron County.

While the list may claim Cameron County as the poorest in Pennsylvania, it’s rich outdoor experiences. Being in what’s considered the “Heart of the PA Wilds,” the county is an excellent escape from everyday life for anyone who enjoys camping, fishing, hunting, etc…

