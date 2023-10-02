(WHTM)– Pennsylvania’s newest license plate was unveiled Monday and it honors the state amphibian.

The Eastern Hellbender is the largest salamander in the U.S., it was named Pennsylvania’s state amphibian in 2019. Even though many have never seen one, the Fish and Boat Commission says the license plate is a visual reminder that all species are valuable parts of our ecosystem and are worth protecting.

“This license plate is something that carries on into adulthood, when you’re driving around you see this license plate, you think “well what’s is that,” it starts a conversation about conservation which is so important,” Former Chesapeake Bay Foundation Student Leadership Council.

The Hellbender plate costs $41 and $15 of that goes toward the wild resource conservation.