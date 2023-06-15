SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Scranton, including the FBI, held a press conference Thursday after nine people have been charged with stealing significant artwork and sports memorabilia for over 20 years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, and federal, state, and local partners held a press conference at the federal courthouse in Scranton Thursday morning.

Officials announced the following people have been charged with committing theft of major artwork, concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage, and interstate transportation of stolen property:

Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst, PA

Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow, PA

Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Township, PA

Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook, PA

Thoma Troota, 48, of Moscow, PA

Frank Tassiello, 50, of Scranton, PA

Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst, PA

Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Township, PA

Ralph Pary, 45, of Covington Township, PA

The FBI said at this time, eight of the nine suspects have surrendered, however, Nicholas Dombek is a fugitive.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or TIPS.FBI.GOV.

Investigators stated the indictment and information charged nine with conspiring over a period of 20 years to break into multiple museums and other institutions in several states to steal priceless works of art, sports memorabilia, and other objects.

All of the objects stolen include the following:

Christy Mathewson’s jersey and two contracts signed by Mathewson were stolen in 1999 from Keystone College in Factoryville

“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Spring Winter” by Jackson Pollock were stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton

Nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings, and two MVP plaques awarded to Yogi Berra, worth over $1,000,000 stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in New Jersey

Six championship belts, including four awarded to Carmen Basilio and two awarded to Tony Zale stolen in 2015 from the Internation Box Hall of Fame in New York

The Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy award to Roger Maris was stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum, Fargo, North Dakota

The U.S. Amateur Trophy and a Hickok Belt awarded to Ben Hogan, stolen in 2012 from the USGA Golf Museum & Library, Liberty Corner, New Jersey

14 trophies and other awards worth over $300,000 were stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Goshen, New York

Five trophies worth over $400,000, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy, stolen in 2013 from the National Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, New York

11 trophies, including four awarded to Art Wall, Jr. stolen in 2011 from the Scranton Country Club, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Three antique firearms worth a combined $1,000,000 stolen in 2006 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

1903/1904 Tiffany Lamp stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society, Scranton, Pennsylvania

“Upper Hudson” by Jasper Cropsey, worth approximately $500,000, and two antique firearms worth over $300,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor, Ringwood, New Jersey

$400,000 worth of gold nuggets stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, Ogdensburg, New Jersey

Various gems, minerals, and other items stolen in 2017 from the Franklin Mineral Museum, in Franklin, New Jersey

An antique shotgun worth over $30,000 stolen in 2018 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

Various jewelry and other items from multiple antique and jewelry stores in New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania

According to law enforcement after stealing the times, the suspects transported the stolen goods back to northeastern PA, often to the residence of Dombek, and melted the memorabilia down to easily transportable metal discs or bars.

The suspects would sell the raw metal to other people in the New York City area for hundreds or thousands of dollars, but significantly less than the stolen items would be worth at a fair market value, officials said.

Dombek allegedly burnt the painting “Upper Hudson” by Jasper Crospey, valued at $500,000, to avoid the recovery of the painting by investigators for use as evidence against the members of the scheme.

The maximum penalty for the conspiracy charge is five years imprisonment, and for each of the other offenses is ten years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Below you can find the full press conference regarding the investigation and charges filed against nine people.